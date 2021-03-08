Markstrom will patrol the crease at home against the Senators on Sunday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.
Markstrom allowed three goals on 33 shots in Saturday's loss to Edmonton and he'll be thrown right back into action Sunday. He's sporting a /909 save percentage and 2.89 GAA through 16 games this season. Sunday will be his first matchup against Ottawa's subpar offense.
