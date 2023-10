Markstrom will guard the road goal versus the Blue Jackets on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom got Thursday off as Dan Vladar guided the Flames to a 4-3 win over the Sabres. Markstrom will now retake the crease for the second half of a back-to-back. He has gone 1-1-1 with nine goals allowed on 88 shots through three starts this season.