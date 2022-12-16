Markstrom will defend the home goal against St. Louis on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

This will be Markstrom's third straight start as the Flames are trying to get him back on track. He has lost his last two games in a shootout, giving up four goals on 65 shots. Overall, Markstrom is 8-7-4 with a 2.82 GAA and an .897 save percentage. The Blues have averaged only 2.91 goals per game this season, so Markstrom could snap the Flames four-game losing streak with a strong performance.