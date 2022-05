Markstrom will guard the home goal in Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom will look to build off a fantastic first round, in which he posted a 1.53 GAA and a .943 save percentage in seven games. The Oilers present a different type of challenge than the Stars did -- Markstrom and the Flames' defense will have to address the Oilers' superstars, which could see his ratios get a bit worse in the second round.