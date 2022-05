Markstrom will patrol the blue paint in Edmonton on Sunday, per the NHL's media site.

Markstrom has been lit up for 11 goals on 68 shots through two games to begin the series. This comes after he posted a strong 1.53 GAA and .943 save percentage in the first round against Dallas. The 32-year-old lost both starts in Edmonton during the regular season while allowing eight goals on 62 shots.