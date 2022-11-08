Markstrom will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Devils, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Markstrom will surprisingly start the second half of a back-to-back after yielding four goals on 32 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders. The 32-year-old has struggled a 2.95 GAA and an .897 save percentage in nine contests so far. The Devils tagged Markstrom for four goals on 35 shots on Saturday.
