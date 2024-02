Markstrom will protect the road goal against the Bruins on Tuesday, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

Markstrom was unbeatable in his final start before the All-Star break Jan. 27 against Chicago, turning aside all 32 shots he faced en route to a 1-0 shutout victory. He'll try to earn his 15th win of the season in a rough road matchup with a Boston team that's 16-4-3 at home this year.