Markstrom will guard the road goal Tuesday against the Blackhawks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom permitted three goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Vancouver. In 42 contests this campaign, he has earned a 22-18-2 record with a 2.69 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Chicago ranks 32nd in the league with 2.20 goals per game this season.