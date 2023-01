Markstrom will face the Blackhawks on the road Sunday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom is finally starting to settle into a groove this season; he's 5-2-0 with a 2.14 GAA over his last seven outings, but he still owns an .897 save percentage on the year. He's been slightly better on the road, posting a .902 save percentage in 12 appearances.