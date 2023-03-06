Markstrom will guard the road goal Monday against Dallas, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom is coming off a 30-save effort in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Minnesota. After going winless in his past five appearances, including one in relief, his record stands at 15-17-8 on the season with a 2.94 GAA and an .890 save percentage. The Stars rank 12th in the league this campaign with 3.30 goals per game.