Markstrom is in line to start between the pipes in Saturday's road matchup with the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom was razor sharp in his last start Thursday versus Edmonton, stopping 30 of 31 shots en route to a 3-1 win. The 31-year-old goaltender will try to secure his 19th victory of the season in a rematch with the same Oilers squad Saturday.