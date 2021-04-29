Markstrom will guard the road goal during Thursday's matchup with the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom was solid in his last start Monday versus Montreal, stopping 22 of 24 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 19th loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 31-year-old netminder will try to get back in the win column in a tough road matchup with an Edmonton team that's averaging 3.48 goals per game at home this campaign, seventh in the NHL.