Markstrom will defend the road net Saturday against the Panthers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom is coming off a 19-save effort in Thursday's 6-3 win over Tampa Bay. He has emerged victorious in five of his past six outings to improve to 22-16-2 this season with a 2.62 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 40 appearances. The Panthers rank 12th in the league with 3.28 goals per contest this campaign.