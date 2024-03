Markstrom will patrol the visiting crease versus LA on Saturday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Markstrom has lost his last three starts, dating back to March 9. The 34-year-old has a 22-19-2 record, including two shutouts. Markstrom is 1-1-0 versus the Kings this season, stopping 50 of 56 shots.