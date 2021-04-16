Markstrom will defend the blue paint during Friday's road game versus the Canadiens, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has been red hot recently, stringing together three straight wins while posting an impressive 1.00 GAA and .957 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his 16th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Montreal team that's averaging 2.90 goals per game at home this year, 20th in the NHL.