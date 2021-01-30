Markstrom will guard the road goal during Saturday's clash with the Canadiens, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Markstrom struggled in his last start Tuesday against Toronto, surrendering four goals on just 21 shots en route to a 4-3 defeat. The 30-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back and pick up his third win of the season in a tough road matchup with a hot Montreal team that's 5-0-2 this year.
