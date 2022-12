Markstrom will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Sharks, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Markstrom is coming off a 24-save performance in Sunday's 5-2 victory over San Jose. He has a 9-8-4 record this season with a 2.88 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 22 appearances. The Sharks sit 21st in the league with 3.00 goals per game this year.