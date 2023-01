Markstrom will defend the road goal Tuesday against Winnipeg, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Markstrom is coming off a 22-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 win over Vancouver. He has a 12-9-4 record this season with a 2.78 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Markstrom made 21 stops in a 3-2 victory over the Jets on Nov. 12.