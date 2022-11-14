Markstrom will guard the home net Monday against Los Angeles, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Markstrom is coming off a 21-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 win over Winnipeg. The victory ended his five-game winless skid. Markstrom has a 5-3-2 record this season with a 2.87 GAA and an .895 save percentage. He went 2-0-1 versus the Kings last year, stopping 97 of 103 shots.
