Markstrom will get the starting nod Sunday in the Flames' preseason opener against the Canucks, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

The 33-year-old Markstrom is entering his fourth season in Calgary after a down 2022-23 campaign, where he posted a 23-21-12 record with an .892 save percentage. He'll get an early chance to bounce back as the Flames open preseason play against Vancouver.