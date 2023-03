Markstrom will patrol the home crease Saturday against Dallas, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom is coming off a 17-save effort in Thursday's 7-2 win over Vegas. He has a 19-18-9 record this season with a 2.83 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 48 appearances. Markstrom made 29 saves in a 5-4 win against Dallas on March 6. The Stars sit ninth in the league this campaign with 3.39 goals per game.