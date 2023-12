Markstrom will protect the home net Saturday against Vancouver, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Markstrom has won five of his past seven outings, including a 20-save effort in a 5-2 victory over Vancouver on Nov. 16. He has a 6-7-2 record this season with a 2.93 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 15 appearances. The Canucks rank second in the league this campaign with 3.83 goals per contest.