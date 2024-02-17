Markstrom will protect the home net Saturday against Detroit, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has stopped 153 of 160 shots in his past five outings en route to a 4-1-0 record. He has gone 17-14-2 this season with a two shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 33 appearances. The Red Wings rank sixth in the league with 3.45 goals per contest this campaign.