Markstrom will defend the visiting goal versus Colorado on Saturday, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

It has been a tough season for the 33-year-old Markstrom, who was outstanding last season, going 37-15-9 with a league-leading nine shutouts, a 2.22 GAA and .922 save percentage. But, this season has been mediocre at best, as Markstrom is 15-14-7 with a 2.93 GAA and .889 save percentage. The netminder will face the Avalanche, who are on a four-game winning streak and are back in the playoff hunt as they are the second wild card in the Western Conference.