Markstrom will be guarding the home crease Tuesday against the Ducks, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Markstrom picked up a 4-2 win Saturday against the Kings, stopping 16 of 18 shots. The 34-year-old has been solid this season, recording a .908 save percentage and a 23-19-2 record in 44 appearances. He will have a favorable matchup at home against the Ducks who are 13-23-2 on the road.