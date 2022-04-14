Markstrom will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game against the Golden Knights, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom struggled in his last appearance Tuesday against the Kraken, surrendering three goals on just 15 shots before being replaced by Dan Vladar at the start of the third period of the eventual 5-3 victory. He'll try to bounce back and secure his 35th win of the season in a home matchup with a Vegas team that's averaging 2.94 goals per game on the road this season, 17th in the NHL.