Markstrom will guard the home net Saturday against the Blackhawks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom will make a third straight start since returning from a lower-body injury. He's dropped his last two outings, allowing four goals on 57 shots in that span. The 33-year-old Markstrom will look to get back in the win column against a Chicago team that's been shut out twice in their last three games. Overall, Markstrom is 13-13-2 with a .909 save percentage and 2.69 GAA this season.