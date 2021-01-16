Markstrom will protect the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Canucks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom was solid in Thursday's season-opening overtime loss to the Jets. He had 30 saves on 34 shots, but couldn't prevent the Jets' comeback. Markstrom will turn his attention to his former team Saturday -- the 30-year-old Swede spent parts of seven seasons with the Canucks, including the last three years as their primary starter before signing a six-year deal with the Flames as a free agent.