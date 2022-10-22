Markstrom will be in the home crease against Carolina on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom was pulled from his last start after 20 minutes as he gave up three goals on 12 shots to the Sabres. Markstrom is 2-0-0 as he was not saddled with the 6-3 loss to Buffalo but has given up eight goals on 58 shots to start the season. He will face the Hurricanes who have scored 15 goals in just four games.