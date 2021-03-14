Markstrom stopped 24 of 25 shots Saturday in a 3-1 win over Montreal.

Markstrom was enjoying a perfect performance until Montreal defenseman Jeff Petry sniped a shot in the latter stages of the second period to get the Habs on the board. It was the only blemish on the night for Markstrom, who has won back-to-back starts against Montreal folowing a four-game winless skid. Things will get more difficult in the week ahead for Markstrom and the Flames, with a pair of two-game series against the high-powered Oilers and Maple Leafs on tap.