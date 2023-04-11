Markstrom allowed two goals on 29 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Markstrom never had a chance to defend a lead in this contest, which saw the Flames eliminated from playoff contention. The 33-year-old netminder didn't help the cause much, going 1-1-2 despite allowing nine goals on 120 shots over his last four contests. With nothing to play for in their season finale Wednesday, the Flames could opt to give Dan Vladar one more start, as Markstrom's played the vast majority of the games down the stretch.