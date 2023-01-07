Markstrom allowed a goal on 25 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Markstrom has alternated wins and losses over his last five games, though he's allowed just 10 goals in that span. He limited the damage to a Zach Parise tally in the first period Friday. Markstrom improved to 13-10-4 with a 2.72 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 28 starts. The 32-year-old is trending in the right direction after a sluggish start to the campaign. The Flames begin a road trip with a favorable matchup in Chicago on Sunday.