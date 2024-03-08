Markstrom made 19 saves in a 6-3 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Markstrom was solid throughout the game, which has been the mantra of the netminder's entire season. He's 5-1-0 in his last six starts and 14-7-0 in 21 starts since the December break. And that's for a team outside the playoffs. Markstrom's name may continue to swirl in trade rumors until Friday's deadline, but he has a full no-move clause and will need to agree to any move. At 34, he remains a cornerstone for the Flames, and they want to be competitive next season. That means Markstrom will likely stay in Calgary. But never say never.