Markstrom (upper body) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom will miss a second straight game with his upper-body issue. The Flames have yet to release an expected timetable for his return, but at this point Markstrom should be considered questionable at best for Thursday's game against the Senators.