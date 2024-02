Markstrom stopped 21 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Los Angeles.

Markstrom was solid Tuesday, holding the Kings to a pair of second-period goals en route to his third straight win. The 34-year-old Markstrom's now won seven of his last nine outings, sporting a .931 save percentage in that span. He improves to 20-15-2 on the season with a .914 save percentage and 2.56 GAA. The Flames are back in action at home Saturday for a matchup with the Penguins.