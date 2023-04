Markstrom kicked out 19 of 23 shots in a 4-3 loss to Chicago on Tuesday.

Markstrom had his second straight rough start. He allowed two goals on nine shots in the first period of Sunday's contest and consequently was replaced by Dan Vladar for the second frame. Markstrom has a 22-21-10 record, 3.00 GAA and .889 save percentage in 56 games this season. Among the campaigns where the 33-year-old has appeared in at least 20 contests, his 2022-23 save percentage is the worst of his career.