Markstrom allowed five goals on 23 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Markstrom has been able to keep the Flames in most games recently, but defensive blunders took a toll on the goalie's stat line Friday. The five goals he allowed matched a season high, and it was the first time he's yielded more than three since Nov. 19. The 32-year-old is 0-4-2 in his last six games, and he dropped to 8-8-4 with a 2.92 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 21 outings overall. He's started three straight contests, but his lack of positive results could lead to Dan Vladar getting another look soon.