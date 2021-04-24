Markstrom allowed two goals on 20 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Markstrom picked up his fifth win in six appearances over Montreal, although he didn't face a lot of pucks in this contest. The 31-year-old Swede improved to 16-16-2 with a 2.77 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 34 games overall. It's not out of the question for Markstrom to start back-to-back games -- the Flames are desperate for points in the playoff chase, so he could start again Saturday versus the Canadiens. If not, Louis Domingue would likely get the nod.