Markstrom made 20 saves during a 2-1 defeat to the visiting Oilers on Tuesday.

Markstrom stopped the first five power-play shots he faced from the NHL's No. 1-ranked unit Tuesday but yielded the game-winner during a third-period penalty-kill situation. The 32-year-old netminder made his seventh start in eight games, falling to 11-9-4. Markstrom's outing was highlighted by denying Leon Draisaitl on three quality scoring chances during a second-period power play.