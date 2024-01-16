Markstrom sustained a lower-body injury that will sideline him versus Arizona on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has been hampered by injuries this season, having previously missed seven games due to a fractured finger in December. Since returning from that problem. the 33-year-old Swede is 7-3-0 with a 2.02 GAA but now faces another stint on the shelf. Dan Vladar will get the start against the Coyotes without Markstrom in the lineup while Dustin Wolf steps into the backup role.