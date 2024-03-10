Markstrom made 26 saves in a 5-1 loss to Florida on Saturday.

The Flames played well in front of him in the first. But the flood gates opened once Vladimir Tarasenko stole the puck and scored 23 seconds into the second. The Panthers pressured the Flames, forcing turnovers and giveaways that not even the strong Markstrom could stop. With the Flames D decimated by deadline trades, Markstrom may struggle to deliver the same kind of numbers as he did earlier this season.