Markstrom will defend the home net in Monday's game against the Canucks, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Markstrom was outstanding against his former team Saturday, steering away all 32 shots sent his way. The 30-year-old netminder will look to follow up that effort Monday. The Canucks were plenty talented before, and now they'll get J.T. Miller -- who recorded 27 goals and 72 points last year -- back from COVID-19 protocol.