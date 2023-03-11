Markstrom gave up two goals on 17 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Markstrom is 0-4-1 with 13 goals allowed across his last five home games. The Flames controlled the play for much of this contest, but the Ducks' pair of goals in a span of 3:46 during the second period made the difference, especially with John Gibson playing well in the other net. Markstrom is down to 17-18-8 with a 2.87 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 45 appearances this season. The Flames' next game is a tougher test Sunday versus the Senators, who will be on the second half of a back-to-back after playing in Vancouver on Saturday.