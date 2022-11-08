Markstrom allowed four goals on 32 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Markstrom and the Flames were good at the start, but the Islanders battled back, scoring twice in a span of 59 seconds midway through the third period to tie the game. In overtime, a Rasmus Andersson interference penalty set the stage for Noah Dobson to snipe the game-winning tally on the power play. Markstrom has now given up 14 goals while going 0-2-2 across his last four outings. He's at 4-2-2 with a 2.95 GAA and an .897 save percentage in nine starts overall. Dan Vladar will likely get the nod for the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday in New Jersey.