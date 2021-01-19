Markstrom made 25 saves on 27 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

While not as impressive as Saturday's shutout win, Markstrom can't be faulted for either of the goals against Monday. Both of the Canucks' scoring plays deflected in off of a Flames defenseman. Markstrom has his second win of the year under his belt, and he's allowed only six goals on 93 shots (.935 save percentage) in three contests so far. The Flames are off until Sunday versus the Maple Leafs -- Markstrom will have plenty of time to rest ahead of that game.