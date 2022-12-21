Markstrom allowed three goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

The Flames had a 2-0 lead 30 seconds into the game, but some leaky play later on saw the Sharks tie it at 3-3 in the third period. Markstrom was steady from then on, and the Flames finished with four unanswered goals to earn him his second straight win. The 32-year-old improved to 10-8-4 with a 2.88 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 23 starts this season, but a couple of wins against an inferior opponent should help his confidence. The Flames have games Thursday in Los Angeles and Friday in Anaheim to close out this California road trip -- expect Markstrom and Dan Vladar to split those starts.