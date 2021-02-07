Markstrom yielded four goals on 32 shots in a 6-4 win over the Oilers on Saturday.

Markstrom was under siege in the first period, and he gave up two goals. The Flames tilted the ice the other way in the second to take the lead, and Markstrom did enough in the third to claim the victory. While it wasn't the prettiest performance, the Swede improved to 5-3-1 with a 2.55 GAA and a .914 save percentage in nine games this season. The Flames' next game is at home Tuesday versus the Jets, and Markstrom will likely tend the twine again.