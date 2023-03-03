Markstrom allowed two goals on 34 shots in a 2-1 loss to Toronto on Thursday.

Markstrom surrendered a goal in each of the second and third periods. He's 15-16-8 with a 2.93 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 41 games this season. The 33-year-old has lost his last four outings while allowing 12 goals on 93 shots over that span.