Markstrom allowed two goals on 34 shots in a 2-1 loss to Toronto on Thursday.
Markstrom surrendered a goal in each of the second and third periods. He's 15-16-8 with a 2.93 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 41 games this season. The 33-year-old has lost his last four outings while allowing 12 goals on 93 shots over that span.
