Markstrom allowed three goals on 39 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 6.

Markstrom was solid as usual, but the Stars' offense was just a bit better in this one. He's allowed only nine goals in six playoff contests thus far, though the 39 shots he faced Friday marked a series high. The Swede will likely get the nod in Sunday's Game 7 with a trip to the second round on the line.