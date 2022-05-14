Markstrom allowed three goals on 39 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 6.
Markstrom was solid as usual, but the Stars' offense was just a bit better in this one. He's allowed only nine goals in six playoff contests thus far, though the 39 shots he faced Friday marked a series high. The Swede will likely get the nod in Sunday's Game 7 with a trip to the second round on the line.
More News
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Draws Game 6 start•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 20 saves in win•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Between pipes for Game 5•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Holds off Stars in Game 4•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Guarding crease Monday•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Yields three goals in loss•