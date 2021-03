Markstrom stopped 28 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Senators.

Ottawa's final goal was scored into an empty net. After a scoreless first period, the Flames grabbed a lead in the second, but Markstrom couldn't stem the tide in the third. The 31-year-old has lost three of his last four starts, and on the season he carries a 2.84 GAA and .904 save percentage.